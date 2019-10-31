Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: Armenians can't return to Tell Abiad

According to the latest information, the Turks have set preconditions and have stated who can return to Tell Abiad and who can’t. This is what High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan told journalists today, touching upon the situation in north Syria.
“The Turks say Armenians are under the category of people who can’t return. Tell Abiad is under the control of Turkish armed forces,” he said.
Sinanyan added that unlike three weeks ago, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is in touch with the Armenian residents of Tell Abiad.
As for the statement by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan that he is content with the phone talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin over the Syrian issue, Sinanyan stated that he doesn’t know about the phone talks, but can state that the Armenians wanted to leave Kamishli a day before the phone talks, but now they want to say.