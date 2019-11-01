News
Friday
November 01
News
Karabakh's Stepanakert has new deputy mayor
Karabakh's Stepanakert has new deputy mayor
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

By the order of newly elected mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan, Samvel Ghulyan was appointed deputy mayor today, reports the Facebook page of Stepanakert Municipality.

From 2008 to 2019, Samvel Ghulyan held the posts of Chief Specialist of the Department for Architectural-Construction Oversight of Stepanakert Municipality and Head of the Department for Oversight over Observance of Urban Development and Citywide Rules of the City Inspectorate. He is married with two children and is non-partisan.
Հայերեն
