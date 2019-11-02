Murder attempt in Armenia’s Kotayk Province (PHOTOS)

There was a murder attempt on November 1, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.
Between 2:30am and 3:15am, an unknown person fired shots from a vehicle at the car driven by Paylak Hayrapetyan, a 29-year-old Yerevan resident, on the Yerevan-Sevan highway.
According to Shamshyan.com, police and investigators found out that that the shooting had damaged the driver's side door, glass, and mirror. Hayrapetyan was not injured.
Fired bullet shells were also found at the scene.
A criminal case has been instituted.
According to the source, Hayrapetyan is the grandson of Paylak Hayrapetyan, the owner of the Yerevan Plaster Factory, and the son of Hovik Hayrapetyan is the owner of a well-known department store in Yerevan.