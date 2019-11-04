News
Russia PM: Eurasian Union ready for free trade zones with Asian countries
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Brunei, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines are interested in creating a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the 14th East Asia Summit.

 “We welcome the interest that Brunei, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and the Philippines have,” he said.

Medvedev recalled that a similar agreement has already been concluded with Vietnam, Singapore and China, while negotiations with India are underway.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that it is necessary to combine the potential of ASEAN, the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He added that at the Russia-ASEAN summit in 2016, the idea of ​​forming a large Eurasian partnership was supported by colleagues.
