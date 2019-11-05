News
Golos Armenii: Reincarnation of first Armenian oligarch Khachatur Sukiasyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia has started moving backwards to the 90s or to the criminal oligarchic era of Vano Siradeghyan, Golos Armenii (Voice of Armenia) newspaper writes on Tuesday.

The newspaper recalls that the company led by businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan “who became the first Armenian oligarch under the patronage of Vano Siradeghyan” has been granted tax preferences by the government.

Tax preferences for SIL MAAZA will be in effect during three years, as the company is implementing an investment project. However, the newspaper notes that the company pledged to open “only 17 jobs with 165,000 monthly wages” and hits at reincarnation of Sukiasyan.

“Granting privileges to Sukiasyan reminds of the 90s, as he was a number one privilege beneficiary at that time. If we add to this the fact that Nikol Pashinyan's financial and political sponsor was Sukiasyan's associate Vano Siradeghyan, the picture of returning to the morals of the 90's will be complete,” the newspaper says.

 
