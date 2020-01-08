Change made in U.S. Embassy in Yerevan entry procedures

YEREVAN. – The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan has informed all U.S. visa applicants about a change in Embassy entry procedures when visiting the Consular section.

“Large personal bags will no longer be permitted,” the respective statement reads, in particular. “You must plan on not having any item larger than a handbag with you when visiting the U.S. Embassy. If you have larger items, you will not be permitted to enter the Embassy, you will not be able to store your items with guards, or leave them at the guard shack at the Embassy hill top.

Please plan accordingly to facilitate our services to you.”

As reported earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had issued another statement informing that it has temporarily suspended some visa services.