U.S. Embassy in Yerevan temporarily suspends some visa services

YEREVAN. – The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan has temporarily suspended some visa services.

“Due to recent events in the Middle East, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan has temporarily suspended some visa services,” the respective statement reads. “If your appointment was canceled, please follow the steps below:

Non-immigrant visa appointment: Continue to check the scheduling website for available appointments. If your appointment is rescheduled by the Embassy you will receive an email notification at the email address you provided when creating your appointment.

Immigrant visa appointment: The Embassy will reschedule your appointment at the first available opportunity. We will communicate any updates to the email address you provided.”

The statement was issued in Armenian, English and Persian.