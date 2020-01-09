News
Thursday
January 09
News
Iranian Permanent Representative to UN: US should return to nuclear deal for discussions on its aspects
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran is ready to hold talks with the US on aspects of the Iranian deal if Washington returns to the deal, said Iran’s Ambassador to UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, commenting on US President Donald Trump's Wednesday statement.

According to his interview with TASS, it’s better for the US to return to the Iranian deal and return to talks.

If they return and will generally implement the deal, Iran could have discussions within the 5 + 1 format, he noted adding that the US is not in a position to dictate its will to others.

As the enovy noted, the US withdrew from the deal a year and a half ago, but now are pushing those countries that remain in the deal.

The US must change its position and fulfill its obligations, he stated.
Հայերեն and Русский
