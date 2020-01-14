News
Tuesday
January 14
Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran
Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian authorities will create a special structure in the judicial system to investigate the causes and circumstances of the collapse of the Ukrainian liner near Tehran, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The judicial authorities of the country should create a separate judicial structure, headed by a professional judge, to consider the case of the circumstances of the collapse of the Ukrainian liner, the Press TV reported referring to the President.

Rouhani said the crash of the Ukrainian liner is an unforgivable mistake and noted that not only the one person who pressed the button should be responsible for this disaster. He also assured that the results of the investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian plane will be announced publicly, TASS reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
