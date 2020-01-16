Armenian prosecutors against providing all case materials to Armenia 2nd President's attorneys

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has appealed the decision of the first instance court on providing all the materials related to the main case regarding the events of March 1, 2008. This is what Hovhannes Khudoyan, one of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He said examination of the appeal has been inscribed to Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal.
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of Judge Arman Hovhannisyan, had granted the appeal of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hovhannes Khudoyan with respect to Khudoyan’s request for all the materials of the main case regarding the events of March 1, 2008.