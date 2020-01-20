Armenia National Security Service on ex-director's coup d’état attempt, MP's statement

The National Security Service of Armenia hasn’t received information about Artur Vanetsyan’s coup d’état attempt. This is stated in the response of the National Security Service addressed to Politik.am.
In a recent interview with Factor.am, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Hrachya Hakobyan declared that former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan had attempted coup d’état plot and that this is why he was dismissed from office. “The reason he was dismissed was because he was preparing for a coup d’état and was disseminating false information,” the deputy said.
Factor.am tried to find out from the National Security Service if it has information according to which Artur Vanetsyan had attempted coup d’état. “We inform that the National Security Service of Armenia does not have information about a coup d’état attempt,” the response reads and states that the National Security Service hasn’t viewed Hrachya Hakobyan’s statement as a report of crime.
It is clear that a high-ranking official couldn’t have been dismissed for coup d’état attempt in the country and the National Security Service not have known about it. The response of the National Security Service clearly shows that there was no coup d’état attempt.