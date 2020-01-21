Newspaper: Armenia health minister to be called to parliament

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The NA [National Assembly] Standing Committee on Health and Social Affairs is going to hold hearings in the near future on the issue of termination of the funding, or closure, so to speak, of [certain] maternity hospitals.

According to our information, the committee is going to invite RA Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, the persons related to the sphere to the parliament, and demand clarifications regarding the decision to close the maternity hospitals.