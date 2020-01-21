UNESCO: Almost 90% of crimes against journalists go unpunished

The UNESCO reported almost 90% of crimes committed in the world against journalists go unpunished, TASS reported.

The number of journalists killed on the planet almost halved in 2019 and is at its lowest level in 10 years. It accounts for 56 deaths, compared with 99 in 2018. The UNESCO recorded 894 killings of journalists between 2010 and 2019, an average of almost 90 killings per year.

The highest rate was recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean, where 22 journalists were killed. The countries of the Asia-Pacific region and the Arab states are ranked second and third with indicators of 15 and 10 killings, respectively.

Experts note that the death of 61% of journalists, about two-thirds, occurred in 2019 in countries not affected by armed conflict, while in 2014 this figure was one third. Based on this, UNESCO concludes that not only are journalists exposed to extreme risks in reporting on armed conflicts, they become victims when they investigate the actions of local politicians, corruption and offenses, often in their own cities.

Threats against journalists are aimed at silencing the authors of critical statements and restricting public access to information, says UNESCO.

The organization continues to be deeply concerned about the hostility and violence that many journalists around the world are still victims of. Such a situation is detrimental to the democratic debate in society, said UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay.