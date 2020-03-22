News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Media: Special services warned Trump as early as January about risk of coronavirus
Media: Special services warned Trump as early as January about risk of coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US President Donald Trump has ignored reports from the country's special services back in January warning of the risk of the spread of novel coronavirus, The Washington Post reported.

Referring to the information by US officials aware of the situation, the paper says that the special services had described the nature and risk of the spread of this disease, as well as China's diminution of its severity, noting the US government's potential need for appropriate measures, but Trump had preferred to ignore, or not take seriously at all, these warnings.

Donald Trump may not have expected that, but many in the government were expecting, and they simply could not force him to do anything, a source told the newspaper.

The CIA declined to comment on this matter.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy PM explains coronavirus treatment plan for worst-case scenario
How has the government prepared for it? ..
 Armenia premier: We have decided that we need to provide broad support to our economy, businesses
The government's decisions in combating coronavirus are divided into two directions…
 PM: I ask our compatriots to use air transport only when traveling from Russia to Armenia
Pashinyan added that there is no and will not be any country that will be able to evade the coronavirus…
 Germany media "catch" Merkel while buying toilet paper, wine
The pictures spread rapidly on social media, with many praising the Chancellor for avoiding panic buying during the coronavirus pandemic…
 Russia to suspend air communication with all countries
But exceptions will be made for some flights
 Georgia nationals in Armenia can return to their country only via Bagratashen-Sadakhlo checkpoint
But all border checkpoints are open 24 hours for trucks…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos