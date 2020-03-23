News
Armenia bans entry of some foreign nationals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian deputy PM, commandant Tigran Avinyan decided to ban citizens of Russia and several countries from entering the republic.

The decision introduces a ban on the entry into Armenia of persons without Armenian citizenship who enter the territory of the state from countries included in the list of countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, or if these persons were located in the same countries within 14 days before the entry.

The exception is representatives of diplomatic and consular institutions and international organizations and members of their families.

List of countries:

1. USA

2. Australia,

3. European countries (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Sweden, Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France),

4. Turkey

5. Israel

6. Iran

7. Canada

8. The Republic of Korea

9. Japan

10. UK

11. Norway

12. Switzerland

13. China

14. Russia

15. Georgia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
