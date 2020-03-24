News
Armenia President holds phone talks with Emir of Qatar
Armenia President holds phone talks with Emir of Qatar
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held phone talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

The President of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar exchanged information on the current state of the spread of the coronavirus in their respective countries and the steps that are being taken to prevent and overcome the virus. From the perspective of increase of effectiveness of the fight against the pandemic, the parties attached importance to joint efforts and cooperation with international partners.

Expressing gratitude for the friendly attitude towards and support to Armenia, President Sarkissian expressed certainty that there can be a more effective fight against the coronavirus through combined efforts.

President Sarkissian and the Emir of Qatar also exchanged views on Armenia-Qatar relations and the prospects for their development and strengthening.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
