Switzerland provides over $40,000 to help Armenia in fight against coronavirus
Switzerland provides over $40,000 to help Armenia in fight against coronavirus
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Swiss government has contributed around $41, 000 to support Armenian health ministry’s measures for the prevention and treatment of the coronavirus outbreak.

“To assist the Government of Armenia in its fight against the new Coronavirus COVID-19, the Swiss Government has contributed CHF 40 000 to support the RA Ministry of Health’s measures for the prevention and treatment of the epidemic,” Switzerland’s embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

“Two Artificial Lung Ventilation ALV machines will be purchased in the framework of the Agreement between the RA Ministry of Health and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation signed on 20.03.2020.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
