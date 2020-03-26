Armenia Police: Everyone's entry into Republic of Artsakh will be temporarily banned

The Police of Armenia report that checkpoints will be designated on the roads leading to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and the entry of everyone into the Republic of Artsakh will be temporarily prohibited. This is stated in the statement issued by the Police of Armenia which reads as follows:

“Dear citizens,

Due to the state of emergency declared in the Republic of Armenia, in order to ensure effectiveness of the activities being carried out to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Road Police of Armenia and territorial subdivisions will immediately designate checkpoints on the roads leading to the Republic of Artsakh to temporarily prohibit the entry of everyone into the Republic of Artsakh.

There will be exceptions for:

-persons registered in the Republic of Artsakh;

-vehicles transporting cargo, including truck drivers, regardless of load, and passenger cars (in case the car is loaded);

-persons and journalists carrying out an observation mission during the upcoming elections in Artsakh — in case of existence of relevant documents,” Head of the News Department of the Police Ashot Aharonyan wrote on his Facebook page.