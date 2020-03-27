News
Artsakh president chairs meeting on coronavirus prevention
Artsakh president chairs meeting on coronavirus prevention
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan chaired Friday an enlarged meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission coordinating the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus with the participation of representatives of the legislative, executive, judicial and other state bodies, Artsakh president’s press service reported.

The process of activities being carried out to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the republic was on the meeting agenda. Special attention was drawn to the implementation of all the preventive measures to protect the health of the population during the March 31 state elections.

The president gave concrete assignments to the responsible officials on the proper conduct of this important national event, implementation of complex sanitary and hygienic measures in all the electoral precincts, administrative buildings of electoral commissions, CEC press center building, as well as providing voters and people involved in the elections with disinfectants, personal masks, gloves, and pens.

In his speech, Sahakyan noted that everything would be done to avoid possible negative consequences related to the spread of the novel coronavirus and to pass this important period with honor as well.

Bako Sahakyan highlighted that all actions should be aimed at ensuring the welfare of our country and citizens, the future of a free, independent and democratic state.

National Assembly speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
