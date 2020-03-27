News
Friday
March 27
1 Armenian Emergency Situations Ministry employee has coronavirus, 11 are isolated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


A representative of one of the squads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia in Yerevan is infected with coronavirus, is isolated and is receiving treatment. This is what Director of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Vrezh Gabrielyan told reporters today.

“Right from the start, our key objective has been to do everything possible to make sure the rescue service is more efficient and capable of responding to all calls effectively. At this moment, anything is possible in the country. Our employees might get infected with the coronavirus since they have contact with the population. There is already one person who has gotten infected. The Rescue Service has the names of the people who have had contact with that person,” he said.

According to Gabrielyan, all those who have had contact with the infected employee are under quarantine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
