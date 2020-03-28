News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
ANews: Turkey cancels all international flights because of coronavirus
ANews: Turkey cancels all international flights because of coronavirus
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Turkey has canceled all international flights, and intercity movement will be carried out with the permission of the provincial governors, ANews reported referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan also said that citizens should leave their homes only for the necessary purchases and go into voluntary self-isolation.

"If we don't want these measures to reach a further stage, we must abide by the voluntary quarantine rules verbatim. What does this voluntary quarantine mean? It means do not leave your house," Erdogan told a press conference late on Friday.

According to the source, based on the latest data, 5,698 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Turkey. The death toll has reached 92.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day
832 deaths have been confirmed during the past day…
 Reuters: Merkel thanks Germans for compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus
“When I see today how almost everyone has completely changed their behavior…
 Tasnim: Iran allocates 20% of annual budget to fight coronavirus
Authorities have ordered weeks-long closure of schools and universities...
 Armenian defense ministry spokesperson speaks about coronavirus infected soldiers
“We have good news today…
 Armenian woman who died from coronavirus to be buried in closed coffin
All the rules of the state of emergency have to be in place...
 New decision: Armenian citizens have to show their passports to police officers
Avinyan said there is an electronic version of the form...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos