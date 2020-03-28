ANews: Turkey cancels all international flights because of coronavirus

Turkey has canceled all international flights, and intercity movement will be carried out with the permission of the provincial governors, ANews reported referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan also said that citizens should leave their homes only for the necessary purchases and go into voluntary self-isolation.
"If we don't want these measures to reach a further stage, we must abide by the voluntary quarantine rules verbatim. What does this voluntary quarantine mean? It means do not leave your house," Erdogan told a press conference late on Friday.
According to the source, based on the latest data, 5,698 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Turkey. The death toll has reached 92.