News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia official: Difficulties at Upper Lars border checkpoint have nothing to do with relations with Russia
Armenia official: Difficulties at Upper Lars border checkpoint have nothing to do with relations with Russia
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The cargo transportation difficulties at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border have nothing to do with relations with Russia. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told about this to reporters.

He noted that the border was de jure open for cargo transportation, and goods could be freely transported from there. "[But] it’s another issue that problems may arise in connection with restrictions to the border crossings," the deputy prime minister added. "The fact that no such problems arise during the cargo transportation through Poti proves the absence of systemic problems with our partners."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian official states reasons for accumulation of vehicles at Upper Lars checkpoint
According to him, this situation has led to accumulation at...
 City Hall: 577 thousand square meters of roads planned to pavement in Yerevan in 2020
This year it is also planned to complete work on filling road pits with 402 thousand square meters…
Armenia official, Asian Development Bank delegation discuss North-South Road Corridor project
The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure received a delegation headed by the Director of the Central and West Asia Department of the ADB Transport and Communications Division...
 Armenia, Gyumri municipality, EBRD sign € 2.65mn grant agreement
The Gyumri Urban Roads (Tranche B) document…
 Armenia government deems urgent to buy services over part of North-South Road Corridor construction project
It will be done through a single-person procurement procedure…
 Armenia MPs visit Upper Lars, study situation at vehicle queues
“The queues will increase even more…”
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos