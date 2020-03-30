Armenia official: Difficulties at Upper Lars border checkpoint have nothing to do with relations with Russia

YEREVAN. – The cargo transportation difficulties at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border have nothing to do with relations with Russia. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told about this to reporters.
He noted that the border was de jure open for cargo transportation, and goods could be freely transported from there. "[But] it’s another issue that problems may arise in connection with restrictions to the border crossings," the deputy prime minister added. "The fact that no such problems arise during the cargo transportation through Poti proves the absence of systemic problems with our partners."