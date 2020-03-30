3 die in Armenia of COVID and 482 infected, EU to assist 3,000 vulnerable households in Armenia, 30.03.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 30.03.2020:

· The total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 482. And 2,216 tests have been carried out with negative results. Thirty people recovered, and three patients died, health ministry's spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook

According to the health minister Arsen Torosyan, there are currently 14 patients in critical and one patient in a very critical state.

PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, touched on two recent deaths from COVID-19. "Both patients had very serious chronic diseases," he said.

In the meantime, another Armenian serviceman was diagnosed with coronavirus, defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook. According to her, the six total confirmed cases in Armenia’s army are correlated with the first case.

· The Armenian government approved Monday the sixth measure to neutralize the economic impact of the coronavirus in the country. Accordingly, the government will provide financial assistance to citizens who have been fired from their jobs between March 13 and 30.

Meanwhile, unemployed pregnant women whose spouses were fired from March 13 to 30, 2020 in Armenia will receive AMD 100 thousand. However, Pashinyan said the pregnant women whose spouses have died for some reason should take advantage of the support as well.

· President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, ex-minister Patrick Devedjian has died from the consequences of the coronavirus, AFP reported.

The 75-year-old politician of Armenian descent tested positive for coronavirus, he was hospitalized last week.

· Another death of Armenian has been reported in Italy. Armenian doctor Ghevond Mouradian died in Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus, as reported on the Facebook page of Yerakouyn news website

· Over 3,000 vulnerable households in Armenia, with elderly people and people with disabilities and large families in Shirak, Tavush and Lori provinces will receive humanitarian aid packages thanks to the support of the EU, the European Commission said.

As part of the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, the European Commission stands by Eastern partner countries and has reallocated €140 million for the most immediate needs in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

· The election campaign period set by law is over, and Monday is election silence day in Artsakh. Fourteen candidates will run for president in Tuesday’s national elections, and 10 political parties and two alliances will run in the parliament’s elections.

The Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh has accredited over 200 representatives of nearly 40 media outlets to cover the nationwide elections.

· The American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram comprised AMD 500.80/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 2.37 from the previous business day in the country, CBA reported.