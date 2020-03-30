Another Armenia soldier diagnosed with coronavirus

YEREVAN. – Over the last 24 hours, samples were taken to test the existence of coronavirus. As a result of the tests, one serviceman was diagnosed with coronavirus. But this soldier is among those who are already quarantined. Republic of Armenia (RA) Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on her Facebook page Monday.
"The six total confirmed cases [in Armenia’s army] are correlated with the first case that was recorded in the military unit not involved in combat tasks," she added, in particular. “The soldier is hospitalized, and his health condition is assessed as satisfactory. There were no new isolations.
The service in the RA Armed Forces continues on a regular course."