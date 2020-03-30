News
Monday is election silence day in Karabakh
Monday is election silence day in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The election campaign period set by law is over, and Monday is election silence day in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Fourteen candidates will run for president in Tuesday’s national elections, and 10 political parties and 2 alliances will run in the National Assembly elections.

A televised debate was held Sunday between the majority of presidential candidates.

The Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh has accredited more than 200 representatives of nearly 40 media outlets to cover the nationwide elections.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
