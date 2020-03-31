MFA: Nearly 600 Armenian citizens remain abroad

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Foreign Ministry said 600 Armenian nationals remain in different 46 countries, according to the data provided by diplomatic missions.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said return of the Armenian nationals is hindered by the lack of communication and the risks associated with the trip.

“Everyone wants to come back, but I cannot claim that everyone wants to come back right now,” he said.

He spoke about children who live in 36 states under the U.S.-Armenia exchange program.

“The embassy is in touch with them. However, it is a question whether it is safe to gather them and bring them back to Armenia under these conditions. It’s too risky, especially given the pace of coronavirus epidemic in the U.S. We are in contact with the organizers of this program. They are ensuring necessary conditions of their safety,” he added.

Another 80 Armenian nationals are in Iraq, they are workers of one of European companies.

“Our embassy is in contact with the company. They provided necessary quarantine conditions, food, funding, medical services,” Adonts said.

The students studying in Russia did not incur problems, as the Russian government said the students could remain in isolation at campus even if the classes are suspended.

The official warned citizens to be on contact with the embassies and diplomatic missions, as this will allow to assess the situation and to arrange further actions.

“We have already arranged several operations to bring our nationals back from China in cooperation with our Russian and Kazakh colleagues, and we are thankful to them,” he added.

Seventy Armenian nationals were brought back from Italy, some of them refused to come because of isolation. Armenians have been transported to Yerevan from Ukraine.

“68 children and teachers came back to Armenia from Kolkata last night with the assistance of the Holy See of Mother Etchmiadzin,” Adonts said.

He added that the Armenian embassies are trying to help with accommodation, food and financial resources if there is no opportunity to bring the citizens back.