Iran calls for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Iran calls for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran called for the peaceful settlement of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, spokesperson for Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said.

 “The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any measure leading to the escalation of tensions and disputes in the region,” Mousavi said in a statement on Monday.

Mousavi added, “We believe whatever measure that further complicates the path to the settlement of disputes between our two neighboring states, namely the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, must be avoided.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stressed the need for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the international principles and law, Tasnim agency reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
