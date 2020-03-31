Armenia MPs ban autopsy on deceased coronavirus patients

The Armenian parliament adopted the draft amendments to the law on the medical care of the population and legislative initiative provides for a ban on autopsy on patients who die from coronavirus infection.
A total of 69 deputies voted ‘for’ the bill. The opposition, however, was not present at the meeting.
According to the deputy health minister Anahit Avanesyan, they took into account several proposals of the MPs and made changes.
“This exception applies only to cases where the deceased has coronavirus, and there is no need for additional testing,” Avanesyan said. It is noted that the autopsy will be carried out in case of doubt or need.