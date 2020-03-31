News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia MPs ban autopsy on deceased coronavirus patients
Armenia MPs ban autopsy on deceased coronavirus patients
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Armenian parliament adopted the draft amendments to the law on the medical care of the population and legislative initiative provides for a ban on autopsy on patients who die from coronavirus infection.

A total of 69 deputies voted ‘for’ the bill. The opposition, however, was not present at the meeting.

According to the deputy health minister Anahit Avanesyan, they took into account several proposals of the MPs and made changes. 

“This exception applies only to cases where the deceased has coronavirus, and there is no need for additional testing,” Avanesyan said. It is noted that the autopsy will be carried out in case of doubt or need.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, US Department of State official hold phone talks
The parties touched upon the problems with movement of people due to...
 EC head warns Hungary that measure to fight COVID-19 should not undercut democracy
“It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles…
 Reuters: US intelligence cannot assess COVID-19 situation in China, Russia, North Korea
An accurate assessment of outbreaks in these countries would help the US and the international community limit human and economic losses…
 Armenian parliament to consider amendments to Law on Medical Services to Population?
There is only one item on the agenda...
 Iran FM spokesperson derides Trump for America First slogan
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday derided...
 Baku Metro closed due to coronavirus
The restriction will be in force until...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos