LA Times: Glendale has 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Glendale now has 76 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a report released by the L.A. County Department of Public Health on Tuesday. 

The city of Los Angeles has 1,386 confirmed cases and Long Beach has 115, LA Times reported adding that across the county, there are 3,011 cases and 54 deaths tied to the virus.

“I know we can do a better job, and we need to do a better job, to try and stop the infection from spreading,” Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian said on Tuesday. 

According to him, the local rise could be tied in part to its large population of Armenian Americans and Iranian Americans, who are used to greeting each other with hugs and kisses. It’s also a family-oriented city, where large gatherings are common, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
