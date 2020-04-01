Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to new social support programs

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired another consultation devoted to the solutions to the social-economic issues caused by the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

First, the government officials touched upon the implementation of the actions approved by the government. They also presented the current statistics and talked about the third action for neutralization of the economic consequences of the coronavirus, the aim of which is to mitigate the risks linked to feasibility forecast by small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister assigned to continue to monitor the implementation of actions aimed at neutralizing the consequences of the coronavirus.

The officials also considered the drafts of new action plans to expand the scope of targeted social support and exchanged several ideas during an exchange of ideas.

The Prime Minister also assigned to finalize the drafts of the considered action plans and submit them to the government for approval.