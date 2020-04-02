April war starts this day 4 years ago, Armenia confirms 663 COVID-19 cases, 02.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am present a daily digest of top news as of .02.04.2020:

· In the early hours of April 2, 2016, the Azerbaijani side launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh using almost all possible types of military equipment in its arsenal.

A ceasefire was established on April 5 at around noon.

According to the final data, 110 soldiers and volunteers were killed and 121 others were injured from the Armenian side as a result.

Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute Thursday morning to the fallen heroes of the four-day war in April 2016. He was accompanied only by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has also visited Yerablur Military Pantheon on Thursday paying tribute to the memory of victims.

And Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government began with a minute of silence.

· The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia has reached 663. A total of 92 new cases have been confirmed in a day.

The fifth death from COVID-19 has been reported in Armenia. The 68-year-old patient had coronavirus disease, a confirmed double pneumonia, health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on her Facebook.

According to the latest data, 33 people have recovered.

Health minister Arsen Torosyan in his turn noted that there are ‘imported’ cases. "For example, by truck drivers crossing the border into Armenia, by our citizens returning by plane.”

He added that as of today, five very severe coronavirus patients are hooked up to artificial respiration devices, and one of them is young.

Armenian justice ministry’s press service, in turn, reported that five employees of Vardashen penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19.

· The funeral of Arianne Caoili, the wife of Armenia's leading chess grandmaster and FIDE World Cup champion Levon Aronian, was held Thursday in Yerevan.

Armenian third President Serzh Sargsyan, the Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan, members of the Armenian national chess team, and Caoili's close friends attended the funeral.

Arianne Caoili, 33, had gotten into an accident on March 14 in Yerevan. The car she was driving had crashed into a concrete pillar on a street. After the accident, Arianne underwent several operations, but her life could not be saved.