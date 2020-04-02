News
Four-day April war starts on this day 4 years ago (PHOTOS)
Four-day April war starts on this day 4 years ago (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

In the early hours of April 2, 2016, the Azerbaijani side launched a large-scale offensive against the Artsakh Republic, and using almost all possible types of military equipment in its arsenal.

A ceasefire was established on April 5 at around noon.

According to the final data, 110 soldiers and volunteers were killed and 121 others were injured from the Armenian side as a result of these military actions.

As for Azerbaijan's losses, the country's ministry of defense released a false report of 31 casualties, whereas OSTKRAFT analytical center quoted sources at the Azerbaijani General Staff and reported that the actual casualties were around 800.

In addition to the large manpower, the Azerbaijani army also lost a considerable amount of military equipment.

During four days of intense fighting, however, the Azerbaijani army occupied 19 positions, or about 500 hectares.
