Thursday
April 02
Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 663 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday 11am, a total of 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Wednesday, 571 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.

Overall, 663 cases of coronavirus were confirmed Thursday morning.

A total of 2,940 tests have come back negative, and 626 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 33 people have recovered, whereas 4 patients have died from the coronavirus in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
