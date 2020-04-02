Armenia PM holds consultation devoted to social-economic issues and investment proposals

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held another consultation devoted to the solutions to the social-economic issues caused as a result of the coronavirus, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The Prime Minister stated that the government needs to review the tools for responding to investment proposals and the speed at which it responds to those proposals. “This needs to be one of the major items on our agenda so that we are convinced that we will consider the proposals at a proper speed and at a proper level, especially in the post-crisis period,” he said.

Afterwards, the government officials shared ideas and recommendations for assistance to and development of various branches of economy and exchanged ideas.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan shared a recommendation on ensuring access to distance learning to provide the children of socially disadvantaged families with Internet connection and tabs through government support in order to organize their learning process, and the idea was approved.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that, in terms of strategy, the government must set the objective to have all schoolchildren be technically equipped and assigned the minister to revise the envisaged toolkits with the Ministry of High Technological Industry and present them to the government.