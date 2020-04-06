Police deputy chief: Special cargo from Iran are being accompanied by Armenian police

Armenian police guard 27 objects where patients who test positive for coronavirus or supported to contract it are in isolation, said Armenian deputy police chief Hayk Mhryan.
These facilities - motels, hospitals and hotels - are located in Tsaghkadzhor, Aghavnadzor, Dilijan, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Yerevan, Etchmiadzin and Zvartnots Airport. Over 130 police officers are involved in the guarding.
Checkpoints have been established on regional roads, roads to Artsakh, in the suburbs of Yerevan. Cargo transportation from Iran is carried out under police control. “These are special loads. The police accompany them at the inspection points, the condition is checked and the temperature of the drivers is measured,” he noted.