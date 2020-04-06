PM: Armenia to start production of COVID-19 tests

Production of COVID-19 tests will begin in Armenia, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said Monday during his live broadcast on Facebook.
According to him, the issue of creating local production of tests is being discussed with one of the scientific institutes.
"The government made a decision today," he said adding that money has been allocated to purchase the necessary raw materials to start production.
"We are allocating $ 550 thousand to the Institute of Molecular Biology to organize the production of tests on the spot, and experts assured that this will be done."