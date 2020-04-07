Cultural workers in Armenia will continue to receive their salaries

YEREVAN. – Fortunately, there are no new decisions on the salaries of cultural workers in Armenia; that is, everyone will continue to receive their salaries. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Khzmalyan stated this at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday.
He added that the possibility of additional support measures was even being discussed. "In particular, the issue of state institutions that are completely or partially deprived of state funding—which creates additional social problems—is being discussed," Khzmalyan added.