Relatives of citizen infected with coronavirus in Artsakh are from Armenia, also infected

The citizen infected with the coronavirus in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) was born in 1957, his family members are also suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, and the residents of Mirik village of Kashatagh region have been self-isolated. This is what Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan informed during an urgent press conference today.
According to him, the citizen had arrived from the city of Artashat of the Republic of Armenia on March 30. “The Ministry of Health of Artsakh immediately isolated the citizen at the medical institution in Kashatagh region as soon as there was a suspicion that the family members of that citizen who live in Artashat were infected with the coronavirus. This took place on April 2,” Grigory Martirosyan said, adding that the family members of the citizen living in Artashat have also tested positive for coronavirus.
The Minister of State also said the circle of people who had had contact with the citizen was known in advance. “There are 17 people, and they are also self-isolated,” he said, adding that the citizen infected with the coronavirus didn’t have symptoms.