Armenia MOD: COVID-19 mobile lab brought from Russia to take first samples today (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A consultation of the specialists from the Republic of Armenia (RA) Armed Forces and the Russian Federation (RF) Armed Forces, which arrived in Armenia yesterday, took place today, the work was planned, technical issues were discussed, and the composition of the training group was clarified. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, on Wednesday wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"The mobile laboratory transferred to Armenia for the study of the Covid-19 infection will be launched today at 14:00 in Yerevan, and will be ready to accept the first samples, ensuring 99% accuracy within 5 hours," she added. "The sampling will be carried out by the specialists of the RA Armed Forces, and the study—by the [specialists of the] RF Armed Forces."
