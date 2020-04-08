News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19
Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19
Region:Diaspora
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today convened a consultation devoted to the measures being taken to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As reported the news service of the President of Artsakh, the first case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh was in the spotlight.

The President emphasized that, in spite of the measures taken, Artsakh has recorded a coronavirus case, and this requires corrections to reduce the potential of the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum.

The problems with maintenance of the health of the population during the second round of the April 14 presidential elections were also in the spotlight. President Sahakyan emphasized that all preventive and organizational measures need to be implemented at the highest level and assigned the heads of relevant bodies to provide proper solutions to the issues discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
The deputy governor also stated that the first source of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
As reported the news department of the Armenian Patriarchate...
 Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation
The Prime Minister assigned the officials to...
 China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart
China and Armenia are countries that have...
 Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19
The interlocutors exchanged views on the efforts...
 Covid-19 Armenia app created by Armenian software-engineers
“Nearly 1,500 people have been in the red zone…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos