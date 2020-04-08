Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today convened a consultation devoted to the measures being taken to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As reported the news service of the President of Artsakh, the first case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh was in the spotlight.
The President emphasized that, in spite of the measures taken, Artsakh has recorded a coronavirus case, and this requires corrections to reduce the potential of the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum.
The problems with maintenance of the health of the population during the second round of the April 14 presidential elections were also in the spotlight. President Sahakyan emphasized that all preventive and organizational measures need to be implemented at the highest level and assigned the heads of relevant bodies to provide proper solutions to the issues discussed.