Thursday
April 09
Newspaper: Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader declares "ceasefire"
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily writes. Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the PAP [Prosperous Armenia Party] [and tycoon MP], has strongly instructed his team to avoid political debates as much as possible in this tense situation and to declare a "ceasefire" in criticizing the authorities.

He did not explain to the team why, but they assumed that the power again "smeared" the SRC [State Revenue Committee] on Tsarukyan's businesses.

These days, the PAP deputies are distributing food bags to their electorate, the disadvantaged class of party members in various provinces and administrative districts of Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
