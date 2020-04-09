YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily writes. Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the PAP [Prosperous Armenia Party] [and tycoon MP], has strongly instructed his team to avoid political debates as much as possible in this tense situation and to declare a "ceasefire" in criticizing the authorities.

He did not explain to the team why, but they assumed that the power again "smeared" the SRC [State Revenue Committee] on Tsarukyan's businesses.

These days, the PAP deputies are distributing food bags to their electorate, the disadvantaged class of party members in various provinces and administrative districts of Yerevan.