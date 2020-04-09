News
Thursday
April 09
Armenia’s Pashinyan: 28 new cases of coronavirus recorded, we found 12 more inaccuracies
Armenia’s Pashinyan: 28 new cases of coronavirus recorded, we found 12 more inaccuracies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Yesterday we conducted 236 [coronavirus] tests, 28 of which are positive; this means that we continue to maintain the cautious optimism recorded at the beginning of the week, especially since the number of newly recovered is 24. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Thursday during the government Cabinet meeting.

He clarified how it turned out that 40 new cases had been officially announced, whereas he mentioned the number 28. "Over the past one week, we have integrated all the information on this topic, created a digital system where the data are updated online," he said. “During these adjustments, we found 12 inaccuracies; of course, they will be checked once again. Therefore, we need to state that 921 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia since the beginning of the infection; it would be 909 cases without registering those 12. Such inaccuracies are possible because it is linked to taking a patient to another hospital, being discharged from the hospital, and not being registered elsewhere.”
