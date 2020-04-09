Armenia parliament April 2016 war inquiry committee meets ex-President Sargsyan’s condition

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016 has met the condition posited by third President Serzh Sargsyan. We learn about this from the respective post made on the Facebook page of Sargsyan's office.

As per the post, the office on Thursday received the aforesaid committee’s reply to the office's letter, in which it was expected to clearly state the committee's position on the third President's question.

According to the post, in its reply the committee clearly states that the video recording of the hearing’s section with Sargsyan’s participation will be provided to him without any preconditions.

The post also says that given that the committee has met the only condition posited by the third President, he reaffirms his decision that was presented in his office's aforementioned letter to the committee.

As reported earlier, Serzh Sargsyan had stated that he was ready to take part in the hearing of the said parliamentary committee on April 16, if his respective conditions were met.