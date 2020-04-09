News
News
LA County Public Health Dept. spokesperson issues message in Armenian amid COVID-19
LA County Public Health Dept. spokesperson issues message in Armenian amid COVID-19
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

LA County Department of Public Health spokesperson Garin Ohannessian issued a message in Armenian, urging the Armenian-American community to follow safe practices to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19, Massis Post reported

According to the latest figures, Glendale is having one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the County, with 166 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (83 cases), North Hollywood (103 cases), Hollywood (109 cases) and Pasadena (80 cases), the source added.

As Massis Post noted, “several skilled nursing facilities have reported cases of infected residents, among them Ararat Convalescent Hospital in Eagle Rock. Officials there have confirmed that the situation is under control and the necessary precautionary steps have been taken to prevent further exposure of COVID-19.”
