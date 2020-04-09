Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US

The governments of Georgia and the US are organizing a special flight for 79 Georgian students, who are in the US as part of education programs, to return to their homeland.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told reporters that this special flight will take place on Friday, News Georgia reports.

The PM added that their Armenian colleagues have asked them to also transport 35 Armenian students from the US on board the same flight.

According to the Georgian foreign ministry, more than 5,000 Georgian citizens have so far returned home from abroad, including from Armenia.