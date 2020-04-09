News
Armenia Tavush Province governor: 6 infected with COVID-19
Armenia Tavush Province governor: 6 infected with COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Governor of Tavush Province of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan has posted on his Facebook page that there are six people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

He said the situation in the province is under control and that the six patients are doing well and added that 96 people are isolated and 188 people are self-isolated.

The regional governor stated that the province is doing is doing everything it can to solve the urgent social issues and is mainly providing packages of food to more than 2,000 families and 1,200 children.
