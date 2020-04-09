News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Young woman robbed in Armenia's Gyumri early in the morning
Young woman robbed in Armenia's Gyumri early in the morning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to SHAMSHYAN.com, yesterday at 8:30 a.m. a stranger approached 31-year-old citizen of Gyumri (servicewoman of a military unit) Roza A. from behind, grabbed her hands and demanded that she give him her gold jewels.

While this was going on, another citizen with a face mask came in front of Roza A., removed the gold ring from her left hand, took the gold earrings from her ear, and the two fled the scene. The Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Shirak Province is preparing a report.

According to the source, Roza A. is a servicewoman at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The Kumayri police department and the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Shirak Province have set up an operational investigation group and are taking operational intelligence measures and joint actions to reveal the crime, the perpetrators and to find the stolen items.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Transgender people from Cuba electrocute and rob Yerevan boy
The police also reported that they have established...
 Azerbaijani kills villager in Armenia province, case forwarded to court
Through the preliminary investigation, factual data were...
 Stabbing near Yerevan factory
The police found out that the information he had provided was false…
 Armenian SNCO general director beaten in Yerevan
Police are looking for suspects…
 Fellow soldier detained in connection with case of Karabakh army serviceman’s death Friday
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed...
 Serial killer Lonnie Franklin dies in US
Franklin was found unresponsive on Saturday night in his cell…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos