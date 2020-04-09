Young woman robbed in Armenia's Gyumri early in the morning

According to SHAMSHYAN.com, yesterday at 8:30 a.m. a stranger approached 31-year-old citizen of Gyumri (servicewoman of a military unit) Roza A. from behind, grabbed her hands and demanded that she give him her gold jewels.
While this was going on, another citizen with a face mask came in front of Roza A., removed the gold ring from her left hand, took the gold earrings from her ear, and the two fled the scene. The Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Shirak Province is preparing a report.
According to the source, Roza A. is a servicewoman at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The Kumayri police department and the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Shirak Province have set up an operational investigation group and are taking operational intelligence measures and joint actions to reveal the crime, the perpetrators and to find the stolen items.