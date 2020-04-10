News
Friday
April 10
Newspaper: State of emergency to be extended in Armenia?
Newspaper: State of emergency to be extended in Armenia?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily writes. A state of emergency has been declared in Armenia, from March 16 to April 14 at 17:00, due to the coronavirus infection

According to Article 5 of the Law on the State of Emergency, "The period of state of emergency declared in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia may not exceed 30 days, and in certain territories—60 days."

This means that if the state of emergency is extended, it will be local.

According to some reports, the issue of continuing the regime in the capital for another 30 days is being discussed. And since the state of emergency expires on April 14, at 17:00, it is expected that the announcement on its extension or termination should be disseminated by the evening of April 13, at the latest. If they extend [it], the [respective] bill must be adopted in the NA [National Assembly]. By the way, the next four-day [sitting] of the NA starts on April 14.
