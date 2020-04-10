Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs parliament committee chair on session with ex-President Sargsyan’s participation

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. The NA [National] April [2016 war] inquiry committee will meet once again on Monday at 1pm to discuss with what "model" the session with the participation of the third president [Serzh Sargsyan] will proceed, what questions should the members of the committee voice.
The thing is that, according to our sources, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan told chairman of the committee Andranik Kocharyan, "Let them agree with you the questions to be given [to Sargsyan]." By the way, before that there was no such thing that the questions were presented to Andranik Kocharyan in advance. During the sitting, Kocharyan had his own questionnaire for each invitee, separately, and then the members of the committee asked their questions of interest orally.
By the way, according to our sources, Serzh Sargsyan will answer the journalists' questions before the April 16 sitting. He especially preferred to take part in the closed session of the inquiry committee after the abolition of the state of emergency [in the country] in order to answer the questions of the media as well.