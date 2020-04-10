Armenian PM: It is necessary to prove the viability of Eurasian Union amid crisis

It is necessary to prove the viability of the Eurasian Union during the crisis and be prepared to take advantage of all those economic opportunities that will arise in the post-crisis period, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
His remarks came on Friday during a video conference of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
According to him, the Armenian government is taking measures to stimulate the economy and overcome severe crisis phenomena, the occurrence of which is no longer called into question.
“Unfortunately, we are directly on the verge of a recession,” he said noting that this will no longer be possible to avoid.
He noted that amid the latest developments, it is necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the free trade regime within the Eurasian Economic Union.
Restriction of movement of goods and services within the Union is unacceptable even in a pandemic, he noted adding that it is extremely important to ensure conditions for the uninterrupted implementation of freight traffic. Uninterrupted transport communication in the Union has become of paramount importance for Armenia.
He noted that the Russian-Georgian border has acquired strategic importance for Armenia, thanking, in this regard, the Russian Government wanted for security.
“It is necessary to accelerate measures to increase the share of payments in national currencies in trade within the Union,” he added.
Pashinyan expressed his readiness to host the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Armenia this fall.
“Let's hope that the pandemic will be over by this time,” he concluded.